China to train 32 Ugandans on construction

A Chinese construction firm operating in Uganda is set to train 32 Ugandans in construction technology.

Speaking at the event organised by Wuhan City School and China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) on Tuesday, Mr Zhao Wei, general manager of CCCC, said Uganda’s constructors will receive instructions in basic construction theory, practical construction techniques, and Chinese proficiency skills, preparing them for work opportunities worldwide.

“Our local staff are the most valuable asset to the company. We have always attached great importance to local talent training. This marks just the beginning of this project, with more initiatives planned globally for the future,” Mr Zhao said.

He added: “Simultaneously, we have prepared training manuals and texts for our students. I trust that the inaugural session of this training project will be embraced by our students, enabling them to make significant contributions to our company and to the nation as a whole.”

According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (Ubos), more than 70 percent of Uganda’s population falls under the age of 35 and they are currently the most affected segment of the population in terms of vulnerability to employment, economic stagnation and poverty.

Mr Fan Xuecheng, the minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, said companies often struggle to find qualified and trained employees.

“We hope these 32 Ugandans can acquire skills that enable them to compete for these jobs. We believe they will become the driving force to accelerate Uganda’s development,” he said.

He added: “China views vocational education as a vital component of its education and talent cultivation system. Since 2012, China has undertaken substantial efforts to reform this sector, leading to significant advancements in diversity, quality, and its contribution to social progress. This is the standard we hope Uganda can achieve.”

Mr Xuecheng also highlighted how such skills empower individuals to actively participate in the country’s development.

The newly-appointed State minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Ms Esther Anyakun, appreciated CCCC and the Chinese government for providing this opportunity to enhance Ugandans’ skills to international standards.

“As the Ugandan government, we recognise the critical role played by vocational training in this rapidly changing global landscape. This initiative represents a significant milestone in our vocational training programme, empowering our workforce with the skills required in the labour market,” Ms Anyakun said.

She added: “This training will ensure that Ugandans working for CCCC acquire the necessary skills for self-reliance and sustainability. Even if the company were to leave Uganda, Ugandans would still benefit from skills enabling them to work anywhere in the world.”

The minister also appealed to the other Chinese companies operating in Uganda to adopt a similar approach to train Ugandan employees.

Background

China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) was the first largest state-owned transportation infrastructure group to enter overseas capital markets.