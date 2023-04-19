Christians in dilemma as minister Oboth returns iron sheets to OPM

Christians at St Andrews Church of Uganda Kiyeyi in Nabuyoga Town Council, Tororo District are in a dilemma after the Minister of State for Defense and Veterans Affairs, Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth, returned iron sheets to the Office of Prime Minister.

Mr Oboth who is the Member of Parliament for West Budama Central had donated 137 iron sheets towards the roofing of the parish priest’s house at St. Andrews Church of Uganda.

He is among the government officials that allegedly benefited from the iron sheets that were meant for underprivileged communities in Karamoja.

The iron sheets were reportedly picked last Thursday by his bodyguards from the church stores where they had been kept, crashing the hopes of the faithful that had been banked on the donated iron sheets to have a decent house for the parish priest.

Mr Owere Beswere, a leader in the church, said the return of the iron sheets is a big disappointment because the minister had donated them to an institution and not to individuals as others had done.

"The house that the parish priest is currently living in is too small and miserable and we had confidence that after completion of this new building which is now at roofing level, would be a big relief to the Christians who have toiled for years fundraising to pool resources towards the construction of the house," he said.

Mr Baswere said Minister Oboth is one of the leaders who are down to earth, whose generosity has supported construction of places of worship, community schools among others.

Rev Alipakasadi Ochwo the parish priest is the most disappointed because with the support he thought the house was going to get completed.

He told this publication that since the iron sheets were donated to the church, government would have written it off since they [government and church] work closely.

"I know the economic status of all my christians and it’s the reason why we wrote to the minister asking for help and indeed he responded he also forwarded our request to Office of Prime Minister and delivered the iron sheets to the church, which we also acknowledged receipt through to the Office of Prime Minister but I was disappointed last week when they were picked" he said.

"Oboth is one of my generous Christians who gives without hesitation and I don't think that he got these iron sheets in darkness. We are praying for him and ready to testify to the government that we received the iron sheets in broad daylight and present a copy of our request for support and specifically iron sheets," Rev Ochwo said.

Janam Michael, a member of the church said they are ready to walk to Parliament to request for their MP to be pardoned because he never took iron to his home.

This publication learnt that Mr Oboth had also donated 167 pieces of iron sheets to Mulanda Church of Uganda that had at one time hosted the Kenyan refugees as a result 2007 post elections violence and 100 pieces to Muwafu Primary School.