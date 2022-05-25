Christians to construct Shs3.5b church in Mityana

Christians in Kiyinda/Mityana Diocese have started mobilizing funds to construct a new church to replace the old Christ the King Busimbi Sub-parish church that had already been condemned by municipal authorities.

“Demolishing the old church and constructing a modern one which will cost Shs3.5 billion is the first step in our quest to have Busimbi elevated to a fully-fledged Catholic parish,” Mr Emmanuel Ssenoga, the chairperson of the Busimbi proposed Parish preparation committee said in an interview on Tuesday.

According to Mr Ssenoga civil engineers selected by leaders of Kiyinda /Mityana Cathedral together with the preparation committee members are now supervising the ongoing demolition of the existing church structure.

The old church structure is seen under demolition on May 23, 2022. PHOTO/JESSICA NABUKENYA

“The demolition is being done professionally in order to avoid risks and to save some materials which can be used again,” Mr Ssenoga said.

He asked the Christians and all people of good will to support the project.

“We need to put up a magnificent structure that will stand the test of time. So, we need a lot of money and that is why request all people to support this noble cause,” he said.

Fr Steven Lusiba, the parish priest asked the Christians to remain determined to support the work.

“One may feel bad seeing this old church being broken when she or he supported its construction but we should just get ready to support this new initiative to put up a structure that matches the current standards,” he said.