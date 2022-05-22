Community seeks Shs2b to complete late Archbishop Lwanga’s projects

Christians in Kyabakadde Village in Kyampisi Sub County, Mukono District are seeking at least Shs2 billion to complete a number of unfinished projects left behind by the late Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Lwanga, the late archbishop of Kampala, was found dead in his bed in April last year aged 68.

He hailed from Kyabakadde Village, where he had started a number of projects including; St Cyprian High School Kyabakadde, St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, Caritas, and Weekembe projects, all aimed at enhancing the development and standards of living of the residents in the area.

He started the Secondary School in 1997 as a way of giving back to the community in memory of his Episcopal appointment as bishop of Kasana-Luweero.

However, according to Mr Joseph Kamya, the head teacher of the school, the late prelate left some unfinished projects like the construction of a multi-purpose hall and a boys’ dormitory at the school.

Other unfinished projects include; a parking yard and the construction of a ceiling for St. Charles Lwanga parish church.

Mr Kamya said the Shs1.5b multi-purpose hall will have a library, computer laboratory, and science laboratories while the boys’ dormitory will have a capacity of 200 beds.

“The late archbishop was a pillar of development in this community and when he passed on, some projects he had started stalled. We are, however, seeking about Shs2b to complete them,” Mr Kamya told this reporter on Saturday.

The Rev. Fr. Pierre Kisangani, the parish priest, St. Charles Lwanga parish, said that in order to raise the required funds, they had organized, Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga memorial marathons.

“We had a marathon in which both locals and people from other areas participated in order to raise some funds so that these projects are completed,” he said.

“I think it would be a betrayal to our late archbishop if we fail to complete the projects. As people who are still alive, we should ensure that they are completed because this is something he strived to see,” Fr. Kisangani added.

Mr Kamya, however, noted that despite the challenges they are facing to get funds to complete the unfinished projects, the school he left behind was running smoothly because he had taught them to survive independently.

Mr Patrick Jjemba, the Kyabakadde Village chairperson, said the area is greatly missing the late Archbishop because he played a pivotal role in the development of the area.

“Before his death, he had plans of tarmacking the 2-kilometer road that branches off from the Kalagi-Kampala highway to Kyampisi Sub County. As a community we can’t afford to finance this project,” Mr Jjemba said.

He added that the late archbishop’s annual reunion with residents of his birthplace, Kyabakadde village, every Easter Monday gave locals a chance to interact and give suggestions of what they wanted him to do for them or the area.