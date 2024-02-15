Christians urged to support the needy as Lent starts

Christians yesterday converged at different churches across the country for Ash Wednesday as they ushered in 40 days of lent.

Ash Wednesday marks the 40-day period, which is an allusion to the separation of Jesus Christ in the desert, dedicated to prayer and fasting.

The ashes are made from the burnt palms of the previous year’s Palm Sunday and are a sign of humility, repentance, and mortality.

In their core message to the faithful, the religious leaders urged the believers to support the needy in their respective communities during this period.

Mbarara Catholic Archbishop Lambert Bainomugisha, who led mass at our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral, Nyamitanga, said many people in this world need help but they are usually not given attention.

Youth Chaplain Rev Fr Joseph Ssendi at Our Lady of Visitation Nabbingo Parish smears ash on the foreheads of pupils yesterday. Photo | Joseph Kiggundu

“Do not think about yourself alone, let us think about others, our friends in need. Do not only pray for them but support them. So many people in this world are facing difficulties and they need your help, please help them,” he said.

Archbishop Bainomugisha said the lent period is a time of repentance and reconciliation with God to prepare for eternity.

“When we come here, we kneel before God and tell him that he is the one who fights our battles because we cannot manage by ourselves and that is why he was crucified as if he had lost and then on Easter, he resurrected as a sign of victory,” he said.

In Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, central region, Bishop Joseph Antony Zziwa asked Christians to use the season to uphold Christian values.

Religious leaders at Christ the King Church in Kabale Town apply ash on the foreheads of the Christians as they start the 40 days of fasting yesterday. PHOTO | ROBERT MUHEREZA

“Lent is a special season in the Christian calendar where Christians are instructed to pray, and fast in line with the Christian norms and values. We are all implored to be Christ ambassadors in our respective areas and strengthen their faith,” he said.

In his message, Masaka Diocese Bishop Serverus Jjumba asked Christians to desist from committing adultery on Ash Wednesday, which coincided with Valentine’s Day.

“Let us be there for one another and move in the footsteps of our Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

At Our Lady of Visitation Nabbingo Parish in Kampala Archdiocese, the Youth Chaplain, the Rev Fr Joseph Ssendi, asked Christians to exhibit the highest level of discipline during and after the lent period.

Christians receive Holy Communion at Sacred heart Ntungamo Town Catholic Parish during Ash Wednesday mass yesterday. PHOTO | PEREZ RUMANZI

At St Charles Lwanga Town Parish in Fort Portal City, Fort Portal Diocese, Fr Emmanuel Baguma, emphasised that the beginning of the Lent season symbolises a return to God.

“We must be cautious; receiving ashes on our foreheads signifies that our bodies originated from ashes, reminding us that anything can happen and we must stay away from sin,” he said.

At Christ the King Parish in Arua City, the parish priest, Rev Fr Pius Yobuta, said the symbol of the ash on the foreheads was a reminder that we are from ash and that to ash we shall return.

“Use this period to purify yourself, and help the needy. Visit the sick in the hospitals and homes, and those in prisons. Use this period to change for the better and after Lent, do not return to the old life of sin, make sacrifices,” he said.

A deacon attached at St Charles Lwanga Town Parish under Fort Portal Catholic Diocese applies ash on the foreheads of Christians on Wednesday. PHOTO | ALEX ASHABA

Mr Charles Angunda, a parishioner, said he would quit alcohol during this Lent season because it had made him a slave.

“I have prepared to transform my life from living a reckless life by drinking too much alcohol. In the past, I have not had time for my family because of alcohol. I want to use this Lent season to change from that,” he said.

The chaplain of Kamuli Mission Hospital and Midwifery Nurses Training School, Fr Anthony Ssemadaali, urged health workers to renew their commitment and vows to treat patients with compassion, love, and care as to give them hope to live.

“Health workers should use this Lent period to have good relations, handle patients with tenderness, love, and care, and show compassion. They need to be available, helpful, and reassuring and stop chasing away patients from healthcare services,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rev Robert Zziwa, the sub-dean for mission and evangelism at St Paul’s Cathedral in South Rwenzori Diocese, acknowledged the coincidence of Ash Wednesday with Valentine’s Day and cautioned Christians against letting the latter overshadow the significance of the former.

Fr Pius Yobuta, the Parish Priest of Christ the King Parish in Arua City, smears ash on the forehead of a minor yesterday. PHOTO | FELIX WAROM OKELLO

Kinkiizi Anglican Bishop Dan Zoreka said: “During this fasting season, Christians must avoid annoying one another, and corruption tendencies, besides being good custodians of the environment. Helping the needy and renewing personal relationships with God is very key.”



