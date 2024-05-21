LIST: Makerere University takes 1,500 on govt scheme

The list of students who will be sponsored by the government to study at Makerere University and at Makerere University Business School (Mubs) is out.

Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi, the Academic Registrar at Makerere University, confirmed the release of the lists yesterday.

“Of the 4,000 students admitted on this scheme in the public universities, for Makerere University, we have admitted about 1,000 students and Mubs has admitted about 450,” Prof Mukadasi told this publication yesterday in a telephone interview.

He further revealed that they are still waiting for students on other government scholarship schemes such as District Quota, and Sports and Disability.

CLICK TO SEE:Full admission list

Besides the government-sponsored schemes, other schemes are mature entry and students who will be admitted on private sponsorship.

The students being admitted are those who sat their Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) last year and they are joining for the academic year 2024/2025 which is scheduled to start in August this year.