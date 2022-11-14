Church applauds St Mary’s Seminary for nurturing men

The Catholic Church has commended St Mary’s National Seminary in Ggaba for stepping up to nurture the boy-child into responsible and respectful men in society.

The acknowledgment came as the Seminary celebrated 50 years of existence, notably referred to as the golden jubilee, on Saturday.

“As you know, the Seminary has produced bishops, priests and so many [other] gentlemen as Katikkiro rightly observed [in his remarks]. These turned-out responsible men have immensely contributed to our country’s development in the public and private sectors. So, indeed it is a golden blessing to celebrate and glorify our God [for the last 50 years],” Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere said.

In his message, the Katikkiro [Prime Minister] of Buganda Kingdom, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, who was represented by Ms Prosperous Nankindu Kavuma, the kingdom’s minister for education, health and development, recognised the role of the seminary.

“We have realised in the Kingdom of Buganda about the neglect of the boy-child and for this reason, we want to take this opportunity to appreciate the Catholic Church for the mentorship done to specifically promote the boy-child. This is evidenced by such a seminary, where close to [over] 2,000 men have been brought up well and are [today] men of substance,” Mr Mayiga said.

He added: “[Seminaries] are now the places we have for the boy-child mentorship. We thank the Catholic Church for having reduced the burden of parenting of the boy-child...”

The chief guest, Archbishop Luigi Bianco, the Apostolic Nuncio to Uganda, said there is more to priesthood than what people think.

“Priesthood is not about obtaining certain comfort and privileges, rather, it is about the humble missionary [of] service and total surrender of one’s life to the cause of evangelism,” Archbishop Bianco said.

He added: “Priesthood is not an isolated way of life, rather, a priest must always be a man of communion in communities and should be a beacon of light and hope using the guiding principles of love, unity, and reconciliation in local churches and beyond.”

Bishop Anthony Joseph Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana Diocese, the main celebrant, dedicated the Seminary to divine protection.