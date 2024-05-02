UPDF soldier shoots fisherman dead on Lake Kyoga

A Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) soldier attached to the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) May 1 shot a fisherman dead on the shores of Lake Kyoga, authorities have said.

"It’s unfortunate that while our FPU soldiers were conducting an operation at Kitwe landing site on the waters of Lake Kyoga, S/Sgt Moses Niwagira shot Charles Wanya who died instantly,” deputy defence public information officer Col Deo Akiiki said.

UPDF says the deceased fisherman attempted to fight the soldier using an oar, prompting a shooting by the armed officer in self defence.

"It's alleged that, during the scuffle, Niwagira sustained injuries on the arm. He tried to shoot in the air but the bullet hit Wanya on the head, killing him,” Col Akiiki explained.

However, FPU spokesperson Lt Rauben Ndifula said the soldier was still under custody alongside 12 other suspects detained by police as investigations continue.

Uganda created the FPU as a UPDF outfit in 2017 in efforts to boost the economic viability of the fisheries sector, following rampant reports of illegal fishing practices.

However, the unit's operations have been marred by extortion allegations and deadly operation with Dokolo South lawmaker Felix Okot Ogong recently telling President Museveni that FPU is illegally minting cash from vulnerable communities.

In response Museveni said: "We have allowed the lakes to be invaded by even foreigners. People who come and eat the young fish. That's how the army came in."

But the Ugandan leader promised to meet elders in the fishing communities to find solutions before sending soldiers away from fishing communities.