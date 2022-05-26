Church gives scouts 33 acres of land to fight crime in Uganda

The Church of Uganda has handed over a 33-acre piece of land in Mukono to scouts and girl guides for a training centre to fight the increasing crime rate in Uganda.

"The youth today are quite different and this has led us to give them land to have a training centre so that we can nature them to be role models," Mukono Diocese Bishop William Ssebagala at the handover of the land in Kulubi Village.

The bishop said the nation has lost a lot of resources because of unfaithful people.

"When your children get involved in these trainings, they become respectful in society," he noted on May 25.

According to the bishop, very many youths are unemployed and therefore involved in crime.

The training rolls out with 440 scouts and girl guides from different schools in greater Mukono sub region, the Church said.

Works Minister General Katumba Wamala urged the scouts and girl guides to be respectful, faithful and obedient.

Uganda’s Vice President Jessica Alupo challenged trainees to be a mark of core ethical values.