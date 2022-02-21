Church kicks off drive to develop site for first Catholic missionaries

Bishop Serverus Jjumba with Christians at Bugoma Catholic Site on February 20, 2022. PHOTO | SYLVESTER SSEMUGENYI

By  Sylvester Ssemugenyi

What you need to know:

  • Every February, Catholics from various parts of the diocese throng Bumangi Catholic Parish where Bugoma site is situated, to commemorate the first docking of missionaries.

Masaka Diocese has started mobiliising Catholics to make financial contribution towards developing Bugoma Catholic Site into a tourism site.

