Church leaders asked to join fight against corruption

The State Minister for Industries, Mr David Bahati, has asked Church leaders to join government in the fight against corruption, a vice he blamed for underdevelopment.

Mr Bahati was speaking as chief guest at the ordination ceremony of five deacons of Kigezi Diocese at St Peter’s Cathedral Rugarama in Kabale Town at the weekend.

The deacons are Rev Ben Michael Kiiza, Rev Ivan Byabagambi, Rev Ambrose Sabiiti, Rev Baker Muhereza and Rev Dickson Tukamushaba.

“Use the pulpit to preach against corruption in our country. When you preach about fearing to commit sin, fear sin. If you preach about fear of God as the beginning of wisdom, fear God. This will attract the Christians to emulate you. Target to excel in God’s ministry now that you have been chosen to serve in his ministry. Join the government in fighting corruption so that general development can be achieved in the country,” Mr Bahati said.

Mr Bahati wondered why Church projects such as the construction of a gravity flow scheme costs less money while the government constructing the same scheme takes a lot of money.

“This could be as a result of corruption tendencies existing among government officials. The government should copy from the Church on using little resources to construct such big community projects,” Mr Bahati said.

The assistant Bishop of Kampala Diocese, Rt Rev Hannington Mutebi, called upon the deacons to be humble, obedient, fight corruption and respect the Church of Uganda canon laws if they are to properly serve the people.

“Deacons are humble after being ordained but some become stubborn after becoming priests to an extent of rejecting transfers. Keep being humble and be careful with the vows that you have made today because going against them may be disastrous, Bare fruits while serving the people of God because the Bible tells us that the branches that do not bear fruits are always cut down in the vineyard,” Bishop Mutebi said.

Bishop Mutebi tasked Church leaders to preach about the impact of corruption in society.

The Bishop of Kigezi Diocese, Rt Rev George Bagamuhunda, presided over the ordination ceremony and took the priests through a session of vows.

The ceremony was witnessed by five bishops: Rt Rev Nathan Amooti of Kigali City Diocese in Rwanda; Rt Rev Nathan Kamusiime from Butare Diocese, Rwanda; Rt Rev Francis Karemera of Cyangugo Diocese in Rwanda; Rt Rev Amos Magezi of North West Ankole in Ibanda Diocese and Rt Rev William Rukirande of Kigezi Diocese.