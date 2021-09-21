City council orders facelift for Masaka buildings

By NOELINE NABUKENYA More by this Author

Authorities in Masaka City have given a six-month ultimatum to landlords to upgrade all structures to city standards.

The landlords are expected to, among others, renovate all dilapidated buildings while those lacking proper building plans must acquire them before the grace period elapses.

Mr Geoffrey Bamanyisa, the Masaka City clerk, said landlords and developers, who fail to comply with city standards by March 1, 2022, will be penalised.

“We have given all developers and landlords enough time to put in place what is required. After the six months’ expiry, those who have failed to comply will be dragged to court where they will pay a fine of Shs960,000,” he said during an interview at the weekend.

Mr Bamanyisa said they will also reject any building plans where developers lack modern sanitation facilities.

“This means, developers, who plan to use only the traditional pit-latrines on their buildings, will not be considered,” he added.

Ms Pauline Nabadda, the Masaka City environment officer, said they are also in the final stages of identifying private firms to undertake garbage management in the city.

She said the decision to privatise garbage management in the city was reached following failure by city authorities to effectively manage solid waste in the city exposing the dwellers to diseases related to poor hygiene.

Ms Nabada said they are also profiling individuals and firms that use solid waste as manure to ease the collection process.

“We are also coming up with a solid waste management ordinance as well as strengthening community sensitisation and mobilisation,” she added

Mr Noor Njuki, the Masaka City landlords spokesperson, said they welcome all changes aimed at improving sanitation and general standards in the city.

He said all the buildings [new and old] in the city have their approved plans, and for the old buildings constructed during the colonial time, their plans will be presented to the council for review.

“All commercial structures in the city have approved plans, but we shall abide by what they [the city council] direct us to do,” he said.

