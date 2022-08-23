City lawyer Ogik charged over theft of Shs1.2 billion 

A lawyer has been remanded to Luzira Prison for allegedly defrauding a clan in Northern Uganda of Shs1.2 billion meant for compensation.

Mr Jude Ogik of Ogik and Company Advocates was Monday arraigned before a Grade One Magistrate at Buganda Road Court on six charges of fraud which included; theft by an agent and uttering false documents.

He appeared before Magistrate Sienna Owomugisha and denied the charges before he was remanded until September 9 when the hearing of the case is expected to commence.

The prosecution alleges that Ogik and others still at large between November 2017 and January 14, 2019, through centenary account number 210045529 held in Kitgum town in Kitgum District stole cash of over Shs 1.2billion meant to compensate the Lugwar Clan for their land being used by UPDF at Pajimo in Kitgum.

It is alleged that Ogik in July 2019 uttered to the secretary of Uganda Law Council in Kampala a false attendance list of names of members of Lugwar Clan bearing forged handwriting and signatures purporting that it represented the true records of the attendance whereas not.

It is further alleged that Ogik on September 15, 2019, procured execution of documents and instructed Mr Moses Odongo a surveyor with DNA surveyors and engineers to write a false invoice of Shs250m which receipt he issued to the secretary of Uganda Law Council purporting as if he was required to pay that amount whereas not.