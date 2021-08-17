Closure of 50 city arcades raises queries on building guidelines

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

Government’s decision to close at least 50 arcades in the city centre has raised queries on lack of enforcement of construction standards by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

On Friday last week, the State Minister for Kampala, Mr Kyofatogabye Kabuye, issued a list of 127 arcades, which he said had met the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPS) while 70 of the arcades were still being assessed.

However, in the same press statement, he stated that at least 50 arcades were not recommended because they did not only have SOPs, but had also flouted building guidelines.

Mr Kabuye stated that the arcades lack building plans, adequate toilets, proper power connection, adequate running water, CCTV cameras, proper ventilation, and illegally converted parking or basements into shops.

The findings were compiled by Kampala City’s Covid-19 inspection teams, who were assigned by the minister to enforce the presidential directives on SOPs.

But the glaring building defects highlighted put KCCA on the spot because they are mandated to ensure coordinated planning in the capital city.

Advertisement

The authority has a fully-fledged directorate of physical planning, which is, among others, responsible for planning, designing and managing city physical infrastructure, including the zoning, land sub-division and demarcating areas for development.

The directorate also guides the authority on the urban design, infrastructural improvement and land development in the city, and also oversees development across the five divisions in the city.

From the defects highlighted, it means owners of buildings in question either overlooked construction guidelines or altered plans which they acquired from KCCA.

Mr Daniel Nuwabiine, the KCCA head of public and corporate affairs, acknowledged the violation of construction guidelines but added that developers had taken advantage of the authority’s enforcement gaps to alter construction plans.

“We found out that developers had illegally made modifications from the original plans which we gave them. Therefore, all the defects must be worked on before they can be allowed to reopen,” he told Daily Monitor yesterday.

However, he couldn’t explain why KCCA closed the arcades yet some of them had been in existence for more than five years.

Some of the landlords of closed arcades, who preferred anonymity for fear of being victimised, dismissed the claims that they flouted construction guidelines.

They said the same arcades had been operating for a long time without interference from the authority.

“Have they just realised the defects now? Who approved the building plans? KCCA should stop frustrating landlords and traders because the approval of building plans is a mandate of KCCA. Therefore, it doesn’t make sense for them to raise the issues now yet they are the same people who approved our plans,” he said.

Though he acknowledged that some landlords alter construction plans, he accused KCCA of failing to carry out inspections yet they have teams which are supposed to monitor all developments across the city.

Mr Kabuye said owners of non-compliant buildings have been served with non-compliant notices that detail the corrective measures which have to be undertaken before re-inspection.

“The inspection teams will be ready to go back to the buildings that seek re-inspection for clearance to open upon notification of the Town Clerk by the property proprietor or administrator,’’ the minister wrote.

Traders’ plea

The chairperson of Kampala Arcade Traders Association (Kata), Mr Godfrey Katongole, asked government to allow landlords rectify the defects.

“We will carry out our own inspection starting tomorrow (today) for at least one week and write a report to the President about this crisis. Traders are stuck at home and have no money to eat yet their shops are closed,’’ Mr Katongole said.

Arcades Not Recommended for re-pening

No Arcade

1 Mabirizi City Plaza

2 God’s Grace

3 Qualicel house

4 ""AMINA"" William Street

5 Sky Light

6 Mulima Muyuni Arcade

7 Nakasero Complex

8 Katonga Business center

9 Star Shoppers

10 Soweto Arcade

11 Arrow Complex

12 Majestic Plaza

13 Old Park Royal

14 Smile Investments

15 Fidodo Building

16 Sembatya Arcade

17 Boost House

18 Platinum House

19 Braiden Plaza

20 Edmul Building

21 Gaza Land

22 Mutasa Kafero

23 Down Town Investment

24 Plot 67 Kampala road

25 Zam Zam Bussiness center

26 Masaka Jubille House

27 Naiga Chambers

28 Gagawala Building

29 City Complex

30 Galiraaya Commercial Plaza

31 Kalungi Plaza

32 Kirumira towers

33 Mutasa Kafero

34 Peacock Building

35 Ambassador House

36 Energy center

37 Kherm Building

38 Sayuuni Arcade

39 Zebra House

40 Capital Center

41 Elite Apartments/ Meera Invst

42 Jambole Arcade

43 Nabukera Plaza

44 Sedona Complex

45 Musa Printer Industry

46 Titanic Plaza

47 Kizito Towers

48 Center Point

49 Zainabu Plaza

50 Sunset arcade