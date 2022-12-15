CMI detains varsity student for calling CDF’s daughter

For two days, 21-year-old Lorna Naula, a student at Kyambogo University was detained at the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, in Mbuya for allegedly contacting a daughter of UPDF boss, Gen Wilson Mbadi, in an attempt to help a relative in jail.

A source who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity said Ms Naula was on Monday morning picked up by plain-clothed CMI operatives accompanied by a police officer from Banda Police Station as she made her way to her hostel after a lecture.

She was later released yesterday.

“They called her claiming they had a parcel to deliver. They had actually called her the previous day, but she had declined to respond. She informed her family she had been taken for questioning and she would be back by the end of the day, but her phone was switched off until this morning [yesterday],” the source said.

The source revealed that Naula was picked up for contacting her former schoolmate and daughter of the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi. It is reported that she had sought to contact the CDF to help her brother, who had been working with the military, secure bail.

Ms Naula’s brother, Mr Jonathan Muhumuza, who reportedly worked with the military on contract was arrested in September for alleged unlawful possession of military stores.

Sources say Gen Mbadi was displeased with the contact and ordered CMI to track and question her on the assumption the caller was a wrong element trying to kidnap his daughter.

“She made a statement on Monday, but the reason they delayed to release her was that he (Gen Mbadi) wanted to see her physically, but he is a busy man, so he failed to get time. They said he will see her when he gets time,” the source said.

“They (CMI) apologised for keeping her that long,’’ the source added.

Attempts to speak to Gen Mbadi on his known mobile contact were futile, while the CMI boss, Maj Gen James Birungi, said he would consult with his team and revert back to us.

He did not give more feedback by press time yesterday.

The government has recently cracked the whip on unlawful possession of military stores, with multiple persons detained and charged.

Ms Lillian Akampurira, a relative of Muhumuza said he went missing for close to two weeks. They later discovered that he had been arrested when he was produced in court.

Documents seen by this reporter indicate that Muhumuza was on October 3 charged in the General Court Martial at Makindye with unlawful possession of three military walkie talkies, two pairs of desert boots, an SFC camouflage hat, four military hats and a cap, a military jacket, vest t-shirt, and a trouser.

He has since been remanded to Luzira Upper Prison and has been denied bail on grounds that he did not have a fixed place of abode, is a student in two universities and would interfere with investigations.