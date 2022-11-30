Co-operatives and SACCOS want uniform regulation law

Co-operative Unions and Saving and Credit Co-operatives (SACCOs) across the country have urged government to formulate one law to govern them when it comes to regulation.

Their call comes amidst controversy over regulation were they are torn between Ministry of Trade that licenses them through registrar, Bank of Uganda and Uganda Microfinance Regulatory Authority over matters of regulation.

This call was sounded by Mr Ferdinand Tumuhaise a lawyer with Kampala Associated Advocates during a stakeholder meeting of co-operatives organised by Uganda Co-operative Alliance.

“There is no unified law that says this co-operative union or SACCO should be regulated by such a Ministry or government agency making one be tossed from one place to another which is wastage of time,” he said.

According to him, government through Parliament should come up with a good law that is harmonised and sets the criteria clear on who has the mandate to regulate such organisations.