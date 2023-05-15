Col Engola’s in-laws perish in accident

Two in-laws of the late Minister Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo yesterday perished in an accident at Ayago in Murchison Falls Park Nwoya District while returning from the burial ceremony.

The in-laws and other mourners were returning from the burial of the late Minister who was killed by his bodyguard on May 2.

Minister Engola was buried at his ancestral home at Awangi village, Iceme Sub-county in Oyam District on Saturday. Several mourners had travelled from Arua to Oyam for the burial.

Late Minister Engola was married to Ms Joyce Engola who hails from Oluko Ward in Arua City. The couple were preparing to wed by the end of this year.

The deceased have been identified as Dinah Tiperu Afayoa and a boy who is commonly known as Deyia. They were residents of Ayibiri Cell in Oluko Ward, Ayivu East Division, Arua City.

The MP Ayivu East Division, Mr Geoffrey Feta, said: “We lost two occupants of a tipper lorry. Two critical cases have been referred to Gulu and one is already in transit but on oxygen.”

He added: “Referring the survivors to Arua Regional Referral Hospital would be tricky since they may not make it to Arua due to bad road conditions and distance involved.”

The bodies were transported to Anaka Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.