Commission asks govt to reconsider cutting budget for SAGE

The Equal Opportunity Commission (EOC) has urged Parliament to reconsider the decision to cut the budget for grants to the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), saying it will affect the government progress to cater for vulnerable Ugandans.

Government wants to cut the funding to the Uganda Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (Sage) and PwDs by 80 percent which the commission opposes.

According to EOC, the Sage budget was cut from Shs121b to Shs24b while the PwDs budget was cut from Shs16b to Shs3b, which means a percentage of vulnerable people will be left out in the coming financial year.

Speaking to the media after the engagement meeting with Parliamentary standing committee on equal Opportunities in Kampala yesterday, EOC chairperson Sofia Nalule said the cut would majorly affect the elderly yet more are still complaining that they were left out because of the contradicting date of birth on their National Identity card.

“We urge government to reconsider the idea of cutting the budget so that the elderly can continue getting this money because it has been making significant impact in their lives,” she said.

Ms Nalule said the programme had also enabled the elderly to start up small businesses to increase their income and improve their standards.

“During the presentation of the MDAs ministerial policy statements on the floor of Parliament, we realised that there are signs which are not very good like the budget cuts where Sage was cut almost 80 percent which is unfair when it comes to gender and equity compliance,” she said.

Ms Nalule also noted that the budget cut had sabotaged their proposal to have a special grant for PWDs.

“Instead of cutting the budget for PWDs, there should be an increment because there is no updated data for PWDs that’s why they are left out and we wanted to reflect on that in the next financial year,” she said

However, speaking to the Monitor in a telephone interview, the head of Sage programme from MGLSD, Mr Stephen Kasaija, said all subvention programmes were cut by 80 percent and remained with 20 percent which is Shs24b.

“We are now in talks with the Ministry of Finance because they did not verify programmes under subventions where Sage belongs. The Finance ministry is handling case by case and we are still waiting ,”he said .

Mr Kasaija said they want the 80 percent reinstated to continue serving those who were already on the programme, adding that the programme had been enrolled in 135 districts.

About sage

Sage is part of the social protection programme implemented by the government under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.

According to the programme guidelines, for one to qualify for the Shs25,000 monthly benefit, he or she must be 80 years and above.