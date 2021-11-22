Ministry plans to lower age for SAGE beneficiaries

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Currently, only citizens aged 80 and above are eligible to receive the monthly allowance of Shs25,000.

The government has said it is in the final stages of drafting a paper it will present to Parliament to lower the eligibility age for the monthly beneficiaries of the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (Sage) programme for elderly citizens.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.