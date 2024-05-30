Commonwealth women to skill Ugandan girls in coding

In an attempt to bridge the gender digital divide in Uganda, Commonwealth Businesswomen (CBW) Uganda chapter and Kodris Africa have Joined Forces to skill primary and secondary school girls in coding.

According to Remmie Male, the Continental Secretary of CBW-Africa, as well as the Founder and Executive Director of the CBW-Africa Uganda Chapter, powerful women must hold the hands of the young ones and show them the way to go.

“There is a huge gender divide in technology and the powerful women of this continent have to hold the hands of the little ones,” she said.

This initiative aims to foster inclusivity and equip women with vital Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) skills, ensuring they are not left behind in the digital era.

"CBW-Africa is here to help girls get included. We are here to break the gender digital divide that exists for women in technology," Charlene Kanyali, the lead of fundraising and partnerships at CBW Uganda said on Wednesday.

“We believe that if we can build the capacity of women and girls in urban areas, rural areas, and marginalized areas like settlements and host communities, we'd be able to graduate these women and give them the skills they need to survive in this new digital era," she added.

To achieve this, CBW Uganda is working in partnership with various international Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), government agencies, philanthropists and private companies

Echoing the commitment to this cause, Kodris Africa Chief Executive Officer Mugumo Munene said: "We have partnered with Commonwealth Businesswomen Africa, especially the Ugandan chapter, to introduce more girls to coding and computer programming. Coding is one of the most sought-after skills in the world today."