The president of the Uganda Law society (ULS) has vowed to challenge the constitutionality of the new controversial Computer Misuse Act in court.

This comes as a section of Ugandans continue to express dismay at the Act, with activists labelling the it as a move intended to gag the public, and also target certain voices deemed unpleasant.

President assented to the law, which was passed by Parliament on September 8, 2022, on Thursday.

Speaking at the sidelines of the 14th Annual Rule of Law Symposium on Friday, Mr Bernard Oundo, noted after analysing the amended Act they established that it was poorly drafted.

“Poor drafting even before I go into the broad legal issues that the Act raises. There is a section and a provision that says that anyone who exchanges information commits an offense. Now, today if I send you an email have I violated the Computer Misuse Act? It is a shame that we should have such a law in our legislative books,” he said.

The legislation, which was introduced by Kampala Central MP, Mr Muhammad Nsereko, listed a raft of punitive measures against people who send malicious information; hate speech, unsolicited information and sharing information about children without the consent of their parents or guardians. The punishment for the convicted person is Shs15 million or a seven-year jail term, if not both.

Voice or video recording an individual without authorisation attracts a 10-year sentence or Shs15m fine.

Section 23(A) creates the offence of “hate speech,” which includes the writing, sending or sharing of any information through a computer, which is likely to ridicule, degrade or demean another person, group of persons, tribe, ethnicity, religion, or gender. If convicted, one faces seven years imprisonment or a fine of Shs10m.

The Act also creates the offence of misuse of social media against a person who uses the platforms to publish, distribute or share information, prohibited under the laws of Uganda or using disguised or false identity.