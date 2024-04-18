Concern as Namutumba School registers 100 red eye cases in a week

Health officials in Namutumba District have confirmed the outbreak of Conjunctivitis (red eye) in schools. The disease manifests with pain, irritation and swelling of the eye, among other symptoms. The disease has been confirmed at Namutumba Seed School in Namutumba sub-county and Namutumba Modern Primary School in Namutumba Town Council. Mr Saidi Kirya, director of students at Namutumba Seed secondary School, said they are sending students with red eyes back home for treatment because the school has no capacity to treat them. “We have been battling the disease for a week and it keeps on increasing everyday as we get news cases. So far, 100 students have been sent back home due to red eye disease,” he said in an interview on Wednesday.

“It is unfortunate because if the disease persists, it is likely to affect our first term exams which many students will miss sitting for. The disease has also started scaring away some students from coming to school and within one week, the attendance has dropped,” he added.



“We have been guided by the district health team to follow prevention measures such as frequent handwashing with water and soap, avoid touching or rubbing eyes and also not allowing strangers in school,” he further noted.



The Namutumba District Health Officer, Dr James Kirya, said cases of red eyes have been confirmed in schools and communities like Magada sub-county, and they have instructed school heads to look for resources to give first aid to learners.



“This is a viral disease and one can get affected after getting into contact with a person who is infected; so, red eyes are painful, expensive to treat. Although they have no complications, they are manageable,” Dr Kirya added.



The Magada Sub County LC3 chairperson, Mr Jafari Kasalawo, said red eye disease has reached his sub county and advised people to avoid shaking hands, close contact with one another and ensure screening of visitors before they access family members.



“As sub-county, we have set up strict measures at our offices and are now screening visitors before they gain access,” he said, adding that he heard that people are now treating red eyes with herbs while others are going to witch doctors.



“We encourage people to go to health facilities and not manage the disease at home,” he said.



Background



Last month, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) confirmed the outbreak of the disease in schools in the Kampala metropolitan area.



By last week, authorities at the Ministry of Health said a total of 7,596 cases have so far been detected in the country, with the Uganda Prison Services recording the largest number, 5,897, representing 78 percent.



The ministry has since advised people to avoid direct contact with infected individuals, particularly touching the eyes and shaking hands, and refrain from sharing with infected persons items such as pillows, washcloths, towels, eye drops, or eyeglasses.

