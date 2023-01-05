Concern as vandals target Masaka City streetlights

Suspected vandals are targeting streetlights in Masaka City, with about 10 of them stolen between November and December, the authorities have said.

The mayor, Ms Florence Namayanja, yesterday said vandalism is a setback in their efforts to improve the city infrastructure.

“We are trying to fight darkness in the city but our efforts should not be frustrated by the vandals. We are currently lighting up the trading centres that were recently annexed to the city,” she said.

Among the areas targeted by the vandals are Kimanya/Kabonera Division, Mukungwe and the central business area.

“We need security for the entire city because the vandals take advantage of the relaxed security in some areas that have less deployment,” the mayor said.

Mr Abed Bwanika, the MP for Kimanya/Kabonera Division, also appealed to police to be on the alert and always respond to the emergency concerns raised by the residents.

“We also need more CCTV cameras to boost the city’s infrastructure security. The cameras will not only monitor crime but serve different purposes that benefit the population,” he said.

Last year, Masaka leaders embarked on a campaign to light up the city through installation of additional security lights in areas that were still experiencing darkness in the night hours.

The city received Shs60b from the World Bank under the Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) project. Under the project, the city installed 500 streetlights that are solar powered.

In Masaka City, most of the solar lamps were installed between 2015 and 2018 and each, according to city authorities, cost Sh12m, with a 10 year- warranty.