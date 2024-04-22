Concern raised over HIV cases among teenagers

Stakeholders and activists in Kyenjojo District have expressed concern over the surge in sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) cases, which, they say, are leading to a rise in many HIV/Aids infections among adolescents.

They said the majority of perpetrators are HIV positive, posing a high risk to children whom they rape and defile.

A health worker at Kyenjojo Hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, told this publication at the weekend that there is an increasing number of adolescents testing HIV positive, particularly those working in entertainment places such as bars and lodges.

She noted that in a week, they record an average of three adolescents testing positive for HIV/Aids.

“We have many children who are now HIV positive. They engage in risky behavior without getting tested. When we identify them, we ensure they are enrolled on ART [Antiretroviral therapy] to suppress the virus and there is a need to address the issue of sexual gender-based violence in the district,” the health worker said.

This comes as most districts in Tooro Sub-region grapple with high HIV/Aids cases.

According to the Uganda Aids Commission, Fort Portal City leads with a prevalence rate of 17.8 percent, Bunyangabu has 8.3 percent, Kitagwenda is at 5.7 percent, Kamwenge at 4.8 percent, and Ntoroko at 4.0 percent.

Kabarole District stands at 10.6 percent, Kyegegwa at 3.7 percent, and Kyenjojo at 6.5 percent.

Ms Agness Okiidi, the head of the Kyenjojo Child and Family Protection Unit, said the area Central Police Station receives about 10 SGBV cases and 20 gender-based violence cases weekly.

Challenges

“One of our challenges is lack of enough funding to ensure that these victims are transported and examined in facilities. We are grateful to organisations such as ACORD, which often provide us with transport and other necessary resources. Without witnesses in court, proceedings cannot advance,” she added.

Ms Okiidi said the sub-counties of Kyembogo, Kasaba, and Butunduzi have a higher prevalence of sexual gender-based violence cases, attributing the trend to poverty and domestic violence.

Ms Medius Nyabuthono, the Kyebogo Sub-county Community Development Officer, revealed that she registers about seven cases of defilement of girls aged between 15 and 17 years every week. She said some of the cases involve parents.

“Today parents no longer have control over their children, at times I wonder how I should sensitise older people over 40 years old that they should not sleep with their children,” she said. Ms Joselin Mbabazi Olimi, the senior probation and social welfare officer in the district, said in three months, they record more than 50 cases of teenage pregnancies in a single sub-county.

“Unfortunately, some parents still view their daughters as sources of wealth from an early age, luring them into early marriages, this practice further exposes young girls to the risks associated with HIV/Aids,” she said.

The Health Management Information System report shows that from June 2021 to June 2022, Kyenjojo District registered 4,341 teenage pregnancies.

Call for support

Ms Ellen Bajenja, the country director of ACORD, highlighted a decrease in donor funding, emphasising the importance of collaboration among stakeholders in districts to prevent new infections among vulnerable children.

“By pooling our resources, we can ensure optimal utilisation,” she said.