Conflicting accounts as bomb blast death toll rises to 3

A police tape at a crime scene.

By  Dan Wandera

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The bomb blast that occurred at Segalye Village in Semuto Sub-county has sofar claimed the lives of three children, according to police.

While the leaders and the general public in Nakaseke District await the full investigation report from the police and ballistic experts detailing an explosion that happen at the weekend, conflicting accounts over the matter continues to raise mixed reactions.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.