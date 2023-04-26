Congolese businessman among two armed robbers arrested in West Nile

Police in West Nile have arrested two suspected armed robbers believed to be members of a criminal gang that has been terrorizing people in the area.

West Nile police identified one of the suspects as 35-year-old Congolese businessman Sunday Moses. According to police, he is said to be a resident of Alimakodra Cell, Ombaci Ward in the North division of Koboko Municipality.

Authorities said the other suspect is 20-year-old Abu Ramza who is Kakwa by tribe and a casual labourer resident at Lumutu Cell in West Division’s Isoko Ward.

"After through joint interrogation by intelligence and CID, the two suspects revealed the whereabouts of two riffles that they have been using in their operations,” West Nile police spokesperson Josephine Angucia said.

“After the revelation, the suspects led a joint team of police, UPDF and intelligence agencies to a village in Degiba Parish, Midia Sub County where two riffles were recovered, wrapped in a blue empty sack of sugar placed beneath some dry grass in Yerezaku Valley," police disclosed.

A combined total of two magazines and twenty rounds of live ammunition were also obtained from the riffles believed to be from South Sudan.

"Information indicates that the other two suspects at large were former fighters of the NAS rebel faction in South Sudan. They defected with their riffles and moved to Uganda," she explained.

Police also found two solar panels and a solar battery, four motorcycle ignition keys and an army jungle boot upon searching Sunday’s home.

However, Angucia said no exhibits had been discovered at Ramza residence.