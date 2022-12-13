Congolese nationals stage protest over peace talks

Hundreds of Congolese nationals yesterday staged a peaceful demonstration in Bunagana border town in Rutshuru territory in DR Congo, calling for peace talks between the M23 rebels and the Congolese government forces.

The demonstrators carried placards that read: ‘Yes to peace, Umoja Ni Nguvu, [unity is strength], Say no to war-Yes to peace and No-AU Tribalism, among others.

They marched around Bunagana border town, which is a few metres away from the Ugandan border in Kisoro District before local and M23 rebel leaders addressed the press.

The Congolese nationals claimed they are being labelled Rwandans because they speak Kinyarwanda and are, therefore, being isolated and killed.

“Speaking Kinyarwanda does not mean that we are Rwandans. Most of our colleagues and relatives have been killed while others have been tortured by the Congolese government forces that accuse them of being Rwandans staying in Congo,” Mr Bonefesi Rutagungire, local leader, said.

The Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi’s government accuses Rwanda of aiding the insurgents --- an allegation Kigali denies.

Last week, the M23 rebels agreed to withdraw from the territory they captured, including Bunagana border and Kitigoma townships on DR Congo side, a day after the United States and Kenya Defence Forces warned the group and its supporters.

Other residents hailed the M23 rebels for co-existing with the communities in the Rutshuru territory.

The M23 deputy political spokesperson, Mr Canisius Munyarugero Karemera, said they are law-abiding Congolese nationals and are interested in peace and development of the area.

“It’s our appeal to the international community to intervene and ensure peace talks between M23 rebels and Congolese government officials for the good of all the Congolese nationals living in Rutshuru territory,” Mr Karemera said.

The European Union last week sanctioned several individuals, including Alain François Viviane Goetz, the owner and former director of African Gold Refinery, which is registered in Uganda, Meddie Nkalubo, alias Mohammed Ali Nkalubo, Abul Jihad, Punny Boy, a senior ADF leader, and Maj Willy Ngoma, the spokesperson of the M23 rebel group.

However, Mr Karemera yesterday said they are not bothered about the sanctions.

“Our interest lies in having peace in their communities in the North Kivu Province rather than travelling in European, America and Asian countries,” he said. “Instead of issuing sanctions on M23 leaders, the authorities in Europe and America should prioritise mediating peace between us and the Congolese government authorities so that we can have peace and live in harmony in our country, ” Mr Karemera added.

He said calls that M23 rebels should withdraw from the captured places are not fair because they do not mention where to go after pulling out.

“Those telling us to withdraw from the captured areas should also tell us where to go after here. We are Congolese nationals with a legal mandate to stay in our own country. We cannot withdraw and stay in Uganda or Rwanda because we are not nationals of these countries. All we need is dialogue with the Congolese government to devise means of staying in our country peacefully,” Mr Karemera said. The armed conflict, which erupted in March, has led to the fleeing of about 72,000 Congolese nationals into Uganda.





Tshisekedi appeal



