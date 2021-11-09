Congolese refugees return home

Some of the refugees walk towards Bunagana border on November 9. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • Some of the Congolese refugees that were seen crossing back to their country Tuesday morning told this reporter that they had not had food since Monday night- in addition to trekking.

Thousands of Congolese nationals that on Monday crossed into Uganda for safety started going back ‘‘after receiving information that the fragile security situation had relatively normalized.’’

