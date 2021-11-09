Congolese refugees return home

Thousands of Congolese nationals that on Monday crossed into Uganda for safety started going back ‘‘after receiving information that the fragile security situation had relatively normalized.’’

Some of the Congolese refugees that were seen crossing back to their country Tuesday morning told this reporter that they had no food since Monday night- in addition to trekking.

“I am happy that the situation has normalized and now I am going back to my country,” Mr Claude Mbaswa Murhola, a refugee said.

Mr Murhola and his colleague appealed to the DR Congo government to step-up security to avoid a repeat of deadly attacks by M23 rebels that have killed hundreds of people.

The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner, Mr Peter Mugisha on Tuesday said that he received information from his Congolese counterpart that the situation had normalized.

“We are going to hold a security meeting to discuss the proper management of the situation as the Congolese refugees return to their country,” Mr Mugisha said.

Kigezi region police spokesperson Mr Elly Maate confirmed that security had improved in DR Congo.