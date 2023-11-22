Construction of Busia police houses stalls

The construction of houses for officers at the Busia Central Police Station has stalled for a year, Daily Monitor has learnt.

The project, which is estimated to cost about Shs1b, and is being undertaken by the Police Construction Unit, aims at providing accommodation for 200 lower-ranking officers.

The project is part of a multibillion housing project announced by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, and aims at providing about 53,000 housing units to police officers all over the country.

Several police officers, who spoke to this publication, expressed displeasure at the pace at which the housing units are being constructed.

“Last year, the Police Construction Unit demolished old uniports that we were sleeping in to pave way for new ones. However, the project was abandoned at the foundation stage,” a police officer, who requested anonymity, said at the weekend.

Subsequently, he said they have been forced to rent houses outside the police barracks, which most of them find costly.

“We pay between Shs100,000 and Shs150,000 monthly for rent, while at least Shs40,000 is spent on utilities such as water and electricity,” a police source at the rank of constable said, adding: “Every month, I earn Shs485,000 as salary, of which Shs20,000 is deducted for our Sacco, Shs100,000 is spent on rent, Shs40,000 on paying electricity and water bills, Shs240,000 services my loan at Equity Bank, and Shs60,000 on transport.”

Survival

Going by the above calculation, the police officer spends Shs460,000 monthly and is only left with a balance of Shs25,000 to cater for all other needs such as paying school fees for his children, medical bills, and household basics such as food and clothing.

He said most officers are struggling to provide basics for their families and pay rent and school fees for their children because of the meagre salary they earn.

Mr Asuman Kwamusi, a landlord in Customs Road ‘B’ Village, Eastern Division, Busia Municipality, where one officer rents, said the man in uniform has not paid rent for the past five months.

Mr Muzamiru Basalirwa, the area LC1 chairperson, said he had handled “several complaints” of police officers allegedly failing to pay rent, wondering whether it was because of their delay to get salaries or due to the meagre salaries they earn.

But as the police officers grapple with challenges of paying for their accommodation, the foundation, which was made in preparation of the housing unit, has become bushy and is slowly collapsing under the weight of heavy rains.