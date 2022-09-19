Continue preaching against homosexuality, Among tells clergy

Parliament Speaker Anita Among has urged the clergy to continue preaching against homosexuality for a morally upright community.

Much as the country has the anti-homosexuality law, there is still need to continue reminding people on what the holy teaching says, according to Ms Among.

The speaker’s appeal was contained in her speech delivered on Sunday by the Minister of Gender, labor and social development, Betty Amongi, during a fundraising for the construction of St. Kizito Catholic Parish Paya in Tororo District.

‘’Uganda is a God fearing country as the motto reflects ‘’For God and my Country’’ and we have to go by that. Therefore, you the clergy are in a better place to teach about that because you are more respected and interface with crowds,’’ she said at an event spearheaded by the Tororo District woman MP Sarah Achieng Opendi.

Ms Among also challenged the church to guide believers to support government programmes adding that once Christian devotees “are empowered economically, they will be able to actively participate in the development of church projects.”

The speaker donated Shs50 million towards the construction of the church estimated to house over 1,500 Christians.

The fundraising drive attracted many lawmakers including the Dokolo District woman MP Cecilia Ogwal.

The Vicar General of Tororo Archdiocese Rev. Christopher Emuset commended the legislators for showing solidarity to support the construction of the house of worship.