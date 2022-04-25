Contractor seeks more time to complete Masaka market

The Masaka Central Market contractor has asked government for more time to complete the multibillion project.

The project, which is funded by African Development Bank and Ugandan government at Shs18.4b, is a joint venture between Multiplex Ltd and Alshams Construction Company Ltd.

The works commenced in February 2018 and were expected to be complete by February 2020.

During a site inspection last Friday, Mr Ezra Kiyingi, an engineer with Multiplex Ltd, asked the Ministry of Local Government and Masaka City officials for one or two months to complete the market.

Government has so far extended the deadline five times.

Mr Kiyingi said they have completed almost 98 percent of the construction works and he is hopeful that by the end of May they will be able to hand over the market for commissioning.

He said they are left with the installation of solar lights, CCTV cameras, paving the compound and connecting the toilet facilities to the main sewer line.

“We are in the final stages of making electrical installations, but we hope we can complete all this work in a few weeks, we are going to write to the ministry to show cause for the extension of the contract, we hope they will understand us since this will be the very last extension,” he added.

Mr Emmanuel Mwebaze, the contract manager in the Ministry of Local Government, said a critical look at the facility reveals that the works stand at about 96 percent, not 98 percent as claimed by the contractor.

“But of course if they need extra time, they will have to write formally so that the ministry can consider the extension,” he added.

The Masaka City mayor, Ms Florence Namayanja, said despite the delays, the contractor has done quality work.

“The contractor has proved that even local contractors can do quality work. I ask government to continue considering local service providers for such projects,” she said.

The market sits on 2.5 acres between Elgin and Edward Avenue streets.

The contractor has previously blamed the delay on the Covid-19 pandemic and changes in designs.

The delays have greatly affected the vendors who are currently operating in an open space.

Other markets across the country, whose construction started at the same time include Busia, Arua, Soroti, Lugazi, Moroto, Entebbe, Mbarara, Tororo, Kasese and Kitgum.

The new market once complete is expected to have working space for more than 2,000 vendors, which is twice the number that was at the old market.