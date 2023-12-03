COP28: Govt champions hydropower generation

The Ugandan delegation at the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has fronted production of enough hydropower and security as some of the enabling factors that will attract investors from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja—the head of Uganda’s delegation—in her speech, which was read by Energy minister Ruth Nankabirwa, hailed the impact of “a very peaceful environment in the country.

“When we begin to produce our projected hydropower of close to 5000MW, we shall be the best in Africa,” Nankabirwa said, adding; “We are already ahead in the fight against global warming by adapting solar power energy, hydropower and fighting deforestation across the country. The investors from the UAE in Uganda can already testify to these things and we hope that many can come and invest.”

Uganda’s hydropower production potential has been put at 4500MW with the current production estimated to be at about 1000MW. The power is from majorly seven dams across the country, including Karuma, Bujagali, Kiira, Kiba, Oriang, Ayago, and Isimba hydroelectric power stations.

Mr Alfred Okot Okidi, the Water ministry’s permanent secretary, said there are problems in Uganda’s industrial parks that are being addressed to ease transportation of raw materials and other finished products for the investors.

“We need climate funding to improve technology and fight poverty as well as continue in tree planting, manufacture of gas cylinders in Uganda to realise good climate conditions and development for investors and Ugandans to enjoy gains together,” he said.