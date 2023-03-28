Corruption, absenteeism ruining justice systems, says deputy CJ

Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera has said corruption and absenteeism are stifling delivery of justice in the country.

“We still have some problems in respect to absenteeism, late coming by some judicial officers, poor customer care by some officers and some allegations of corruption against some of our court officials,” Justice Buteera said.

He also acknowledged the shortage of judicial officers.

Justice Buteera was responding to complaints at the open court day session in Soroti, where locals complained that the court officials were delivering justice in favour of the rich.

He urged lawyers to always stand firm, deliver timely justice and represent clients while following the ethical codes of conduct.

“They took me to court on allegations that I had encroached on someone’s land, but when I reached here the magistrate [messed up] my case. They changed my testimony and ignored witness statements of the area lands committee and I lost the case. When I appealed, the High Court also followed the magistrates ruling and passed judgment against me,” Mr Amos Okurut, a resident of Soroti, said.

He said the court did not undertake a ground assessment to ascertain the truth on the ground.

Mr Paul Obwin, another resident, complained that judicial officers and lawyers connive to exploit the poor.

“The advocates are not honest, they are always double sided, they pick money from both parties,” Mr Obwin said.

Mr Benson Ekwe, the director of Public Affairs Centre Uganda, expressed fear that the poor service delivery may lead to lawlessness and mob action.

Justice Buteera also urged cultural leaders and religious leaders to always be at the forefront to mitigate cases arising from the communities.

He, however, cautioned them against revising court decisions.

“Our Constitution states that the people of Uganda should participate in the administration of justice, it’s therefore important that the cultural leaders and religious leaders do participate in the administration of justice,” Justice Buteera added.