CoU maintains ban on creating new dioceses

The Church of Uganda (CoU) still upholds the resolution that suspended the creation of new dioceses about five years ago despite a renewed campaign by a section of Christians in several parts of the country.

The Provincial Secretary, Canon William Ongeng, said the August 2018 resolutions by the 24th Provincial Assembly that suspended the creation of the new dioceses are still binding.

“This letter comes to you as a reminder of the position of the province on the above subject (creation of new dioceses) resolved at the 24th Provincial Assembly which sat at Uganda Christian University, Mukono, from 21-24 August, 2018,” Canon Ongeng’s January 22 letter reads in part.

However, the resolution not to create new dioceses, according to the letter, is not a ban on the development of church projects in the affected areas.

“This might find you ready to receive a new diocese when the ban is lifted,” the Church letter copied to, among others, the archbishop, dean of the province, provincial chancellor, and diocesan secretaries, adds.

The letter also clarifies the creation of East Busoga and West Rwenzori dioceses last year.

“These two dioceses were approved way back in the 24th Provincial Assembly. The only delay was their respective readiness and the Covid-19 pandemic setback,” Canon Ongeng.

Those agitating for dioceses include Kayunga, Entebbe, and Sheema.

In Sheema District, a section of the Anglicans have been pushing for the creation of the Central Ankole Diocese, which would be carved out of West Ankole.

The new diocese would have its cathedral at St Emmanuel Church of Uganda, Kabwohe, with the deanery of Kabwohe and six archdeaconries of Bugongi, Rwabutuura, Ryakasinga, Rweibare, Musheruka and Kitagata.

Mr David Kabigumira, the chairperson of Sheema Stakeholders Association that is spearheading the agitation of a new diocese, said they will continue with their drive.

“To us the letter does not mean much because we know that the moratorium has been in place,” he said.

“We also know that it takes just one sitting for the Provisional Assembly to put up a moratorium and a single sitting to remove a moratorium. We shall continue with our development programme until the moratorium is lifted,” he added.

In Kayunga District, a section of Christians have been agitating for the creation of a new diocese out of Mukono Diocese, with its headquarters in Kayunga Town Council. While they are yet to resolve on the new name for the new diocese, they propose that St Stephens Church of Uganda becomes its cathedral. Mukono Diocese currently superintends over the districts of Kayunga, Buvuma and Mukono.

In Entebbe Municipality, a section of the Anglican faithful want the new Entebbe Diocese carved from Namirembe.

The new diocese would take part of Wakiso, Entebbe Municipality, and Kalangala Islands, with St Mark Namate Church of Uganda located in Entebbe Municipality as its cathedral.

Those in Nakasongola District want a new diocese carved out of Luweero Diocese. The new diocese, according to Mr Zedekiah Sserubombwe, would be a big blessing to the people of Nakasongola who are predominantly of the Baruli ethnic grouping.

“We should not be mistaken to sound tribal in our prayer for an independent diocese. It will only appear tribal for people that share little knowledge about the many tribal groups in Nakasongola District,” he said yesterday.

In West Buganda Diocese, a section of Anglicans from Lyantonde District had proposed a new diocese independent of West Buganda Diocese.





background

The Province of the Church of Uganda has 39 dioceses. The two dioceses that were created in 2023 are West Rwenzori and East Busoga. The Church is gearing up for the election of three new bishops to replace retiring ones. While the Bishop of Luweero Diocese retired in July 2023, he is yet to be replaced after multiple petitions rocked the nomination and election process. The other two retirees are Bishop Joseph Abura of Karamoja Diocese, retiring in August 2024, and Bishop Stephen Namanya of North Ankole Diocese who retires in May 2024.