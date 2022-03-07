Prime

Coughing children overwhelm doctors

A health worker monitors the breathing rate of a child who has been suffering from pneumonia. PHOTO/UNICEF

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • Experts suggest the widespread infections emanate from children’s low immunity.

Hospital officials in different parts of the country have said their facilities are overwhelmed with children presenting with severe flu, cough and other respiratory illnesses.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.