Couple found making love on neighbour’s bed faces criminal trespass charges



The man is a resident of Hospital and Around Cell in Akere Division while his lover is a resident of Village Inn Cell in Agulu Division, all in Apac Municipality.

The Thursday morning incident leaked to the public on Sunday as friends who knew about it struggled to conceal information.



It is reported that the suspects returned from a drinking joint charged at around 10am and gained access into the house where they made love before falling asleep.

At that time, Ms Awino had gone to her tomato farm, a distance away.



Village Inn LCI chairman, Mr Bosco Akwanga confirmed the incident, adding that it is the first of its kind to happen in his area.



“Since I became the LCI some 10 years ago, such a shameful incident has never been reported in my area. If they were so much in love, they would have gone to a lodge or a nearby bush and quenched their urge,” Mr Akwanga told this publication on Sunday.



The District Police Commander, Mr Rogers Kafere, said that the suspects are currently detained at Apac Central Police Station where charges of criminal trespass have been preferred against them as investigations continue.



“The law talks of criminal trespass. If I come with my girlfriend and enter your house without authorization or permission [from the house’s owner], that is a clear case of trespass,” he said.



One of the area elders, Mr Alfred Jokene said that in the past, such people would be asked to buy new beddings for the owner of the house and slaughter a goat for cleansing the house.



“Those people should buy a new mattress and the bed sheets for that house and later they should bring a goat which will be slaughtered for cleansing that house,” he said.