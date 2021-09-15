Court bailiff, UPDF officer charged before army court

By Anthony Wesaka More by this Author

Renowned court bailiff Moses Kirunda and a senior officer of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) were yesterday arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala, and charged with the alleged murder of a businessman.

Mr Kirunda, 57, was charged alongside Maj Nelson Marks Kyatuuka attached to the directorate of counter terrorism under the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

The duo appeared before the court chairperson, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti.

According to prosecution, Maj Kyatuka and Kirunda and others still at large, on or around July 14, while at Lungujja in Rubaga Division,Kampala, with malice aforethought, unlawfully caused the death of Majid Mugwanya.

The charging of the duo came a day after the Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court discharged Mr Kirunda on murder charges.

“Whereas the above accused person was charged with murder, the case was discontinued by the DPP on September 13. The case was dismissed and the accused person acquitted accordingly unless charged with any other lawful offence,” reads in part the court order issued by Chief Magistrate Sarah Anne Basemera to Kitalya prison where Kirunda had been held.

“This is to direct you to release the above named accused person Kirunda Moses from custody forthwith,” the order adds.

The Director of Public Prosecutions had ordered the discontinuation of the murder charges against Maj Kirunda.

“This is to inform court that the DPP has decided to discontinue proceedings against Maj Nelson Marks Kyatuuka and Moses Kirunda charged with murder,” read in part the DPP’s withdrawal form.

Ms Jacquelyn Okui, the spokesperson of the office of the DPP, yesterday explained that the charges were withdrawn to enable the duo be charged afresh.