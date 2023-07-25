Court bans live coverage of Minister Kitutu case

A judge at the Anti-Corruption Court yesterday banned live broadcast inside court in the ongoing trial against Karamoja Affairs Minister Mary Goretti Kitutu.

Ms Kitutu, her Senior Assistant Secretary Joshua Abaho and her brother Michael Naboya Kitutu appeared in court yesterday, where they took plea after being committed to High Court for trial on June 29. The trio denied the charges against them.

Minister Kitutu faces two counts of loss of public property and one count of conspiracy to defraud, which the state claims caused the loss of public property to wit 9,000 pre-painted iron sheets intended for the Karamoja Community Empowerment Programme. Abaho is separately accused of embezzlement of Shs2b, while Kitutu’s brother is facing a charge of receiving stolen property.

Justice Jane Okuo Kajuga’s decision was prompted by Ms Kitutu’s lawyer’s, Mr James Akampumuza, who sought an order for court reporters to restrict themselves to allowable parameters on reporting only on what transpires in court without arriving at or making biased conclusions in the respect of the matter, and also disallowing the use of cameras in court, unless for court use and specifically for images not to be released.

The judge held that whereas there is a right to access information, the court is also mindful that proper limitations can be placed on the exercise of that right while balancing the right to information and the right to a fair trial.

“Audio recording of the trial will be allowed anywhere in court [but] your gadgets will be screened for safety, ” Justice Kajuga said, adding: “The live broadcast images, I have thought long enough and asked myself. I have already ruled that it is possible to affect the atmosphere of truth-finding. The [live] broadcast of the images from court and the court itself, clerks, assessors, court officers, witnesses, and accused will not be allowed.”

The judge further held that the matter is in trial, which means the journalists are restrained from biased reporting.

“The application of the defence in respect of camera relaying images is that it is improper that the media relays images from court and then distort them. There was no further clarification on how this is possible, an image as far as I know, it is what it is, broadcast what you see,” Justice Kajuga said.

A 10-page summary of the evidence shows that in 2021, the Karamoja ministry, headed by Ms Kitutu, received a supplementary budget of more than Shs39 billion meant to be spent on disarmament, pacification and peace building programmes in Karamoja.