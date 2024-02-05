Court blocks ULS from appointing representatives in govt bodies without elections

Court has blocked the Uganda Law Society (ULS) council from appointing and or nominating its representatives on government statutory bodies without following the due process of involving all the members.



Justice Boniface Wamala of the High Court ruled that the actions of the council to nominate or appoint society representatives in a manner other than that provided for under the law was in breach of the ULS Act.



"To my finding, the council acted intra vires to its powers. The allegation by the respondent (ULS) that the regulations or part thereof were made ultra vires or are inconsistent with the Act is , therefore, not made out is rejected," Justice Wamala ruled.



According to the court, the position of society representative under the ULS Act and Elections Regulations is elective and therefore election is not by way of nomination or appointment by the council but has to be in accordance with the Elections Regulations.



The court decision followed a case in which Lawyer Steven Kalali sued the ULS on accusations of breaching the constitution, ULS Act as well as the Human Rights and Freedom Rules.



He successfully argued that the ULS council of appointing its representatives to various bodies without the members' involvement and or participation or consent is a violation of the democratic principles of good governance.



Court heard that all representative office bearers under the capacity of representatives are holding the same illegally without the members’ approval.



The judge also reasoned that the justifications put forward by ULS pointing to the practical difficulties in implementation of that part of the regulations cannot be reason for different construction of the Act.



"... Rather they can form a ground to justify amendment of the regulations which power is vested in the council with the approval of the general assembly of the society by way of a special resolution," Justice Wamala reasoned.





Court reasoned that the provision under Section 25(h) of the ULS Act is not meant to be exhaustive, which explains why Parliament included the rather general provision for the ULS council to make provisions in respect of all elective offices.



However, the court ruled that Mr Kalali did not present any evidence to show any infringement of his right to freedom of expression, thought or conscience.

