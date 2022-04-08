Court dismisses 11-year-old election violence cases against MP Ssekikubo

Masaka Chief Magistrate Court has dismissed all election violence related cases against Lwemiyaga County MP, Mr Theodore Ssekikubo which he has been battling for the last 11 years.

Mr Ssekikubo had been charged with a raft of offences including; unlawful possession of a firearm, engaging in acts calculated to cause death and inciting violence, and causing physical injuries to voters. The legislator was also accused of engaging in acts of destruction of National Resistance Movement (NRM) property, obstructing Mr Stephen Okwi Okedi, the Sembabule District Police commander, and his junior, Mr Idi Kigenyi, who were on duty. The offences were reportedly committed during the ruling NRM party primaries on August 02, 2010 when Mr Ssekikubo was contesting against Mr Patrick Nkalubo. The latter is the current Sembabule District chairperson.

In her ruling on Wednesday, Masaka Chief Magistrate, Ms Sylvia Nvanungi said prosecution had failed to adduce enough evidence pinning Mr Ssekikubo thus dismissing the cases.

“This magistrate’s court is independent of the director of public prosecution’s office. Court has on previous occasions given state adjournments of this case but up to now, there are no proceedings. Therefore, I dismiss this case for want of prosecution because the accused person has been faithfully reporting to this court,” Ms Nvanungi ruled

Prosecution had claimed that Mr Ssekikubo together with his bodyguard, Alex Mugabi on August 2, 2010 at Sembabule playground, during the ruling NRM party primaries, using an illegal firearm caused physical injuries to voters and destroyed NRM party property, obstructed police officers on duty and incited violence against Mr Emmanuel Ssekimpi, the former NRM returning officer in Sembabule District

After the chief magistrate’s ruling, celebrations started outside the courtroom with Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters and NRM members, jumping and hugging each which prompted the police to disperse the crowd and pushed them outside court premises.

Mr Ssekukubo's lawyer, Mr Alexander Lule said his client has since 2010 been facing arrests and paraded in court over different charges but was happy that court had dismissed what he termed as tramped up charges

“One soldier, Habib Nsamba Kanyarutokye never turned up in court yet he was accusing my client and his body-guard of shooting him in the private parts,” he said.