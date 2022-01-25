Court dismisses case challenging income tax

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Open Forum Initiative (TOFI), in its application had contended that their delay to file the case was due to the Covid-19 restrictions that put the country under lock and key, which made it impossible for them to access the gazette regulations and prepare for their case adequately.

KAMPALA. The High Court has dismissed an application with costs in which activists had sought for an extension of time to challenge the legality of the Income Tax (Rental Rates Regulations on rental properties along the roads, lanes or streets) alleging that proper legislative procedures were not followed.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.