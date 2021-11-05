Court issues arrest warrant for suspected Desire Mirembe killer

Mathew Kirabo (R), the prime suspect in the murder of Makerere University student Desire Mirembe appears in Jinja Magistrate's court in the past. PHOTO BY DENIS EDEMA

By  Jessica Sabano

What you need to know:

  • Mr Charlse Dalton Opwonya, a lawyer representing Kirabo, informed presiding judge Henry Kaweesa Isabirye that his client contracted Covid-19 and is ill, and requested the court to give him at least 25 days after which he will appear in court.

High Court in Mukono has issued a warrant of arrest for Mathew Kirabo, a former medical student at Makerere University, after he failed to appear in court over the murder of Desire Mirembe in July 2015.

