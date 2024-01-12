Court issues production warrant for former LRA commander Kwoyelo

The International Crimes Division of the High Court has directed Luzira Prisons officials to produce the remanded former Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander Thomas Kwoyelo before the court’s deputy registrar.

“You are hereby directed to produce the above-mentioned accused person before this honourable court sitting at the international crimes division of the High Court in Kampala on the 12th of January, 2024 at 9 am before her worship Juliet Hatanga,”reads in part the production warrant seen by this publication.

Sources privy to the production warrant told this publication yesterday that Kwoyelo’s defense lawyers led by Caleb Alaka wanted to interact with him in a quiet place since the prison environment isn’t.

Kwoyelo’s lawyers among others, want to discuss how he will defend himself in court when the main trial starts soon.

This publication understands that next week, some of the court officials, defense team, and some members from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), will travel to Gulu, the place where Kwoyelo allegedly committed the crimes from and among others explain the meaning of the ruling of “no case to answer” and also speak to some of the defense witnesses.

Late last year, the court ruled that Kwoyelo has a case to answer after a panel of four judges confirmed a total of 78 out of the 93 charges that he was facing.

He faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed in Pagak internally displaced people’s camp (IDP) in Amuru District between 1993 and 2005.

The hearing of the main case is expected soon.