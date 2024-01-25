Court martial sentences civilians over robbery, murder

The UPDF Mountain Division Court Martial sitting at Muhooti Barracks in Fort Portal City, has sentenced two civilians to 30 years in prison.

The court presided over by Lt Col Benon Besigye on Tuesday found Peter Basara, 26, and Gideon Mugisa, 31, residents of Makindu Village, Butungama Sub-county, Ntoroko District, guilty of unlawful possession of firearms, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery.

The prosecution told the court that on September 19, 2022, the duo, with malicious intent, shot and inflicted injuries on Mr Timothy Mutegeki and robbed him of Shs2.8m.

Lt Col Besigye apprised the convicted parties of their right to file an appeal against the judgment within a stipulated period of 14 days.

The prosecution presented compelling evidence, establishing the guilt of the accused individuals.

A total of five witnesses were produced.

Sentences

The court sentenced the convicts to seven years for unlawful possession of firearms, 20 years for attempted murder and 30 years aggravated robbery. The sentences will be served concurrently at Katoju Prison in Fort Portal City.

Previous cases

The Mountain Division Court Martial sitting at Muhoti Barracks in Fort Portal City on October 11, 2023, sentenced Cpl Peter Avugo Lomila to life imprisonment for murdering three people three on July 14, 2023.

Lt Col Besigye explained that Cpl Lumila, a UPDF non-commissioned officer attached to the Mountain Brigade, shot and killed his fellow soldiers on July 14, 2023, and caused malicious injuries to others.

The deceased were RA/253316 Pte Richard Oyalu and RA/185967 Staff Sergeant Albert Tony Ochen.