Army court jails civilians for 30 years over attempted murder, robbery

The Muhooti Barracks military court in Fort Portal has handed two civilians a 30-year sentence for aggravated robbery and attempted murder.

Civilians Peter Basara, aged 26, and Gideon Mugisa, aged 31, both residents of Ntoroko District were on Tuesday convicted and sentenced by Lieutenant Colonel Benon Besigye, the court’s chairperson.

Earlier, they had been accused of unlawful possession of firearms, attempted murder and aggravated robbery, but they entered denial pleas in the matter before the Mountain Division Court Martial.

The charges for the duo stemmed from events that transpired at about 11pm on September 19, 2022.

Prosecution told court that on the night, the duo, with malicious intent, shot and inflicted injuries upon Timothy Mutegeki while simultaneously committing the offense of aggravated robbery, seizing Shs 2,800,000 from the victim.

Before conviction, at least 5 witnesses were produced, each able to recognize the suspects through an identification parade.

Lt Cl Besigye apprised the convicted parties of their right to file an appeal against the judgment within a stipulated period of 14 days.

The court rendered sentences of 7 years, 20 years, and 30 years for the offenses of unlawful possession of firearms, attempted murder, and aggravated robbery, respectively.

Notably, these sentences are to be served concurrently at Katoju Government Prison in Fort Portal City.

Previous case

On October 22, 2023, the same court in Muhoti sentenced Corporal Peter Avugo Lomila to life imprisonment for three counts of murder committed on July 14, 2023 at the division headquarters.

During the reading of the judgment then Mountain Division headquarters military court chairperson Lt Cl Benon Besigye ruled that: "The accused attempted the murder of several fellow soldiers, including Richard Oyali, Staff Sergeant Albert Ochen Tony, and caused injuries to Lpcl Livingston Mutaka, Cpl Tumusiime Kato, Pte Maurice Kushemerwa, LDU Monica Kansiime and civilian Prisca Ayufolisi.”