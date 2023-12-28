Court orders destruction of immature fish in Kalungu

The Standards, Utilities and Wildlife Court in Masaka District has ordered the destruction of 60 tonnes of immature fish impounded by the Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) in Kalungu District.

This followed an application filed by the Kalungu assistant fisheries officer, Mr Joseph Kasumba, on December 21 seeking the destruction of the impounded fish that was found unfit for human consumption.

The presiding chief magistrate, Ms Gladys Kamasanyu, also ordered the destruction of the impounded fishing gear.

Court heard that the immature fish was recovered from the home of Mr Sulaimam Kaweesi in Kyamulibwa Town Council, Kalungu on December 13.

Ms Kamasanyu warned residents against catching immature fish, saying it costs the country huge revenue and could lead to depletion of the fish.

Mr Kasumba said they also impounded 26 bags of beach seines, 1,872 pieces of mono filaments nets and four bags of salt used to preserve the immature fish before drying.

Mr Lauben Ndifuna, the Fish Protection Unit spokesperson, said the court ruling should send a signal to those that are still involved in illegal fishing to desist from the vice.

“Acts of illegal fishing practices greatly affect the fishing industry. The acts once not checked could lead to the closure of the fishing industries that have been constructed,” he said.

The government established the Fisheries Protection Unit to curb illegal fishing activities across the different water bodies in the country.

Earlier this month, the FPU together with authorities in the districts of Mpigi and Kalungu, conducted a crackdown on illegal fishermen at various landing sites on the shores of Lake Victoria.

During the operation, a total of 32 illegal boats were impounded and 90 fishermen arrested from Ssenyondo and Kamaliba landing sites in Mpigi and Kalungu respectively.