Court orders Omusinga Mumbere, 200 others to appear in court next month

Court has ordered more than 200 people, among them Rwenzururu King (Omusinga) Charles Wesley Mumbere to appear by way of video conferencing for trial.

King Mumbere and his subjects were indicted on charges of terrorism, treason and murder, among others, following their arrest when the army raided his Buhikira Palace in Kasese on November 27, 2016.

Court records show that at least 79 of Omusinga’s subjects are still on remand in Jinja while others were released on bail pending trial.

Justice Alice Komuhangi of the International Crimes Division (ICD) of the High Court directed that all the accused persons appear in court on October 18 this year for pre-trial sessions.

“All the accused persons are expected to attend court via zoom and a production warrant is hereby issued for the seventy-nine who are still in jail. The registrar of this court is hereby directed to ensure that visual audios are put in place at the next hearing of the case,” Justice Komuhangi.

The judge further directed the Prime Minister of Rwenzururu kingdom Joseph Kule Muranga who committed to coordinate the suspects who are out on bail to ensure that they attend court.

READ: Govt asks King Mumbere to rebrand, reject Yiira State

Justice Komuhangi heard that the suspects who are on bail have been appearing before courts in Bundibugyo, Kasese and Fort Portal.

Prosecution led by Ms Lillian Omara told court that while giving the suspects bail, they were ordered by the judge to report to the registrar of the High Court and a chief magistrate in areas with no High Court every last Friday of the month.