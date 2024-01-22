Court registrar under fire over Busamba land dispute

A decision by the deputy registrar of Makindye Family Division of the High Court, Mr Samuel Olumo, to dismiss a critical application intending to amend the main case of the Busamba land dispute has sparked outrage with family members and residents saying it’s not only unfair but also points at injustices.

A miscellaneous application number 948 of 2023, intending to add 30 respondents including a land dealer, a one Berna Nakato and other Bibanja holders, who shared the land of the late Gabduyeri Lubajja on the main suit number 8 of 2023, was on Friday dismissed by Mr Olumo on grounds the applicants said were not only extremely weak, but also unrealistic.

Ms Josephine Mpamulungi and Teddy Namusoke in the main suit are battling with Richard Semitala and Eustarious Ssegantebuka, the purported administrators of the late Gabudyeri Lubajja’s Estate in Court, whom they are accusing of reportedly fraudulently processing letters of administration (Number 77 of 2010) and bring Ms Nakato on the 1,044 Namayumba based land in Wakiso District.

Nakato came on the land as a surveyor and she was paid by the administrators’ 150 acres of this land as her wage for her services before she acquired an additional 50 acres, raising her stake to 200 acres.

The miscellaneous application 948 of 2023, which Mr Olumo dismissed on Friday was aimed at adding Ms Nakato and 27 other Bonafide occupants who shared late Lubajja’s land amidst the ongoing legal battle between family members.

Mpamulungi was on Friday dumbfounded when the registrar said the signature she used on the application is slightly different from the one she signed on the paper during the cross-examination, making her application to lack legal backing.

“The 1st applicant (Mpamulungi) affirmed that she was the one who signed the affidavit in support of the application. She was subsequently asked to provide a sample of her signatures, which was entered into the court record…,” reads part of the ruling seen by this publication.

“When questioned about the disparity between the signatures on the affidavit in support and the samples on record, she attributed it to her illness…….. Court will [therefore] independently draw its own conclusions in this matter,” it adds.

Olumo, in the ruling said he personally meticulously scrutinised the three signature samples provided by Mpamulungi closely comparing them with the signatures on the affidavit supporting the application.