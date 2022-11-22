Court shifts Mumbere guards bail application hearing to Jinja

The International Crimes Division of the High Court will today shift from Kampala to Jinja District to hear the bail application of about 50 royal guards of Rwenzururu King Charles Wesley Mumbere.

According to the November 11 production warrant from the Judiciary to the superintendent of Jinja prison and women’s wing, the officers of the respective facilities have been ordered to produce the accused persons.

“You are hereby directed to produce the above accused persons before the International Crimes Division of the High Court sitting at Jinja prison on November 22 at 9am,”reads part of the production warrant notice.

Sources within the Judiciary that are privy to this case, told Daily Monitor that the court relocated due to Internet challenges.

“It’s going to be a bail application and the reason why the court is moving to sit in Jinja is that we have been experiencing Internet connection challenges,” a source familiar with the case said at the weekend.

The royal guards, who have spent close to six years in prison, face charges ranging from terrorism, treason, murder to attempted murder.

They are jointly charged alongside King Mumbere, who is currently out on bail.

Through their lawyers led by Mr Alfred Makasi, the accused persons contend that they have spent a long time on remand hence the need to be granted temporary freedom.

The group was committed to stand trial on June 22, 2017.

In the bail pleadings, Mr Makasi contends that his clients are presumed innocent and intend not to plead guilty to the charges, which he said are false, fabricated, and aimed at embarrassing them and the institution of their kingdom.

The royal guards also promised to abide by the court bail terms once released, adding that they will ensure that they return to court to prove their innocence.

According to the court documents, the guards have suffered various ailments while in prison for which they seek to be released to access treatment.

Background

King Mumbere (pictured below)was arrested on November 27, 2016 with close to 200 other loyalists following a raid by security personnel on Buhikira Palace in Kasese Town, that left more than 100 people dead.