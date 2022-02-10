Court summons lawyer Male Mabirizi over Shs300m fine

Lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi addresses journalists recently. PHOTO / FILE

By  Juliet Kigongo

What you need to know:

  • Mr Mabirizi has been summoned by Justice Musa Ssekaana who last month issued an order requiring him to pay a fine of Shs300m for attacking judicial officers. He is expected to appear before the court on Friday.

The fight between lawyer Hassan Male Mabirizi and High Court Judge has taken a new twist after the court summoned the former to appear and explain why he should not be jailed for violating a court order.

